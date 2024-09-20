AMAZING Catch by Shemar Bridges Sets up Hamilton TD: CFL

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell looks for the deep pass to Shemar Bridges that leads to the rushing TD to take the lead.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 20, 2024

Alouettes Return to Kahnawake - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.