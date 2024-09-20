Sports stats



Hamilton Tiger-Cats

AMAZING Catch by Shemar Bridges Sets up Hamilton TD: CFL

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Bo Levi Mitchell looks for the deep pass to Shemar Bridges that leads to the rushing TD to take the lead.
