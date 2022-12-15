Amazin' Mets Foundation Hosts Holiday Magic with the St. Lucie Mets

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - For the second consecutive year, the Amazin' Mets Foundation hosted Holiday Magic with the St. Lucie Mets, an event that creates a special holiday memory for underserved children in the community. On Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 14, the Amazin' Mets Foundation and United Way of St. Lucie & Okeechobee treated 24 second and third grade students from White City Elementary to a holiday shopping spree at Target in Tradition.

The kids were paired with a Mets front office staff member who helped guide them through the store, where they could pick out any toy they wanted. After shopping, the kids were treated to a pizza party at Blaze Pizza and received a gift card for their families.

"The Amazin' Mets Foundation is committed to positively impacting our community in Port St. Lucie," said Alex Cohen, President of the Amazin' Mets Foundation. "We hope that Holiday Magic with the St. Lucie Mets creates a special holiday memory for all of the children who participated."

The Amazin' Mets Foundation also recently supported the Annual Coney Island Holiday Toy Giveaway. The Foundation is active in the Port St. Lucie area and distributed 575 meals for the Thanksgiving holiday at Clover Park.

About the Amazin' Mets Foundation

The Amazin' Mets Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. The Foundation is committed to providing needed services and opportunities to children, families and underserved groups in our neighborhoods and communities.

