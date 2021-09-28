Amazin' Mets Foundation Donates Food Truck to Food Bank of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets and the Food Bank of CNY will host a food drive in the parking lot at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday, September 30th in conjunction with the game that night. The Food Bank of CNY is using this game to debut the new refrigerated food truck donated to the Food Bank of CNY by the Amazin' Mets Foundation. The food drive will begin at 5 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. The first 150 people to donate non-perishable food items will receive an Amazin' Mets Foundation tote bag.

"The Amazin' Mets Foundation is proud to support the great work of the Food Bank of Central New York and the communities in Syracuse," said Alex Cohen, President of the Amazin' Mets Foundation. "We are committed to providing needed services and opportunities to underserved groups, especially when it comes to hunger relief, which continues to be a growing issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are dedicated to making a positive impact in all of our affiliates' communities and neighborhoods."

"The Amazin' Mets Foundation is making a huge impact in the Central New York community, and we are privileged to be working with them, alongside the New York Mets," said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager. "The Food Bank does so much to support people around our community, and this donation will help them focus and spend on food instead of vehicle maintenance. This donation by the Amazin' Mets Foundation is just that, Amazing!"

The Syracuse Mets will play the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday, September 30th, and fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate before entering the stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

"We are thrilled to reveal our new refrigerated straight truck during Thursday night's Syracuse Mets game," said Karen Belcher, Executive Director at Food Bank of Central New York. "The Amazin' Mets Foundation and the Syracuse Mets are terrific partners of the Food Bank, providing funds, awareness, and support for our work to provide nutritious food in the community for people struggling with hunger. This truck, funded by the Amazin' Mets Foundation, will be on the road every day helping to pick up food donated to us from local retail partners for distribution in various locations in the community later that same day!"

Tickets for September 30th and all remaining Syracuse Mets home games for the 2021 season are available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone (315-474-7833), or in-person during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at syracusemets.com.

