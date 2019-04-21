Amarillo Takes Rubber Match

April 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





AMARILLO - Jorge Ona belted two home runs and Reggie Lawson fired five innings of one-run ball as the Sod Poodles bested Corpus Christi, 6-3, before 7,067 fans Saturday night at Hodgetown.

Despite the series setback, the Hooks (8-9) have won five of their last seven games.

Ona erased a 1-0 Corpus Christi lead by lifting a three-run home run off the batter's eye in the second. Gabriel Valdez (0-1) faced seven batters in the frame and was forced to exit before recording the final out due to pitch count.

Lawson (1-1), who labored through the first two innings, dispatched 10 of the final 11 men he faced. He struck out seven and walk two while scattering four hits.

Facing Jose Urquidy, the Sod Poodles (7-10) made it a 5-1 contest in the sixth as doubles by Kyle Overstreet and Edward Olivares supported a Luis Torrens lead-off single.

Corpus Christi answered with a pair of markers in the seventh against Emmanuel Ramirez. Stephen Wrenn's automatic double to center field keyed the charge.

Urquidy ran into two-out trouble in the home half with Ona going deep for the second time, a solo shot to left field.

Colin McKee, who stranded a pair of inherited runners in the second, was the bright spot on the hill, working 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

First baseman J.J. Matijevic scored a run and notched half of the club's six hits, including a pair of doubles.

Third baseman Abraham Toro worked a walk and recorded an RBI but his hit streak ended at 12 games.

Corpus Christi stranded nine on the night, going 1-for-12 with men in scoring position.

The Hooks are off Sunday before beginning an eight-game homestand Monday night. Lefty Brett Adcock is slated to face NW Arkansas right-hander Gerson Garabito. First pitch is 6:15 for Mrs Baird's Dollar Day as fans are treated to $1 hot dogs, sodas, and prize wheel spins.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.