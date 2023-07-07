Amarillo Sod Poodles Roster Update: July 7

July 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







The Amarillo Sod Poodles have the following roster update:

ADD:

- INF Julio Carrion transferred from Low-A Visalia (#9)

REMOVE:

- INF Ryan Bliss placed on Temporary Inactive List

- INF Jordan Lawlar placed on Temporary Inactive List

The Sod Poodles roster currently sits at 27 active + 1 IL + 3 Dev. List + 2 Temp. Inactive

