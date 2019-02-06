Amarillo Sod Poodles Reveal Hodgetown Digital Signage

AMARILLO, Texas - At the April opening of Hodgetown, the home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, fans will revel in the high-definition video boards designed to enhance the ballpark fan experience.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will open their season in a new stadium with the debut of two impressive LED video displays manufactured and installed by Prismview, subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The main video board, dubbed "HodgeVision", located in left-center field, will measure 60 feet wide by 35 feet tall and include 696,320 total pixels. Spanning the entire length of the left-field wall, an extensive LED video board measuring 218 feet wide by 6 feet tall, with 449,792 total pixels, will enhance the fan experience displaying stats and feature engaging content as well as providing a great space for local businesses to showcase their products and services.

"We are thrilled to share the details of one of the most exciting and unique fan experience pieces that Hodgetown has to offer," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "Hodgetown will feature one of the largest digital footprints in Minor League Baseball. We cannot wait for fans to experience this innovative technology first hand when we open gates for the first time ever in April!"

Both LED video displays feature true 16mm pixel pitch, with LED diodes provided by CREE, Inc. based out of, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Combined the displays will brighten the stadium with over a million total LED pixels, providing each fan with an ultra-crisp, clear video picture with wide angle viewing to appeal to every seat at Hodgetown.

"We are thankful to be a partner with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in their inaugural season at Hodgetown," remarked David Frost, Minor League Sales Manager at Prismview, A Samsung Electronics Company. "Working alongside the City of Amarillo and the entire management team at the Sod Poodles, it's been exciting to see this project come together in a few short months. The Soddies fans will truly experience a gameday experience second to none in Minor League Baseball."

Each of the video displays feature variable content zoning, allowing the displays can each show one large image or be sectioned into multiple zones to show a variety of marketing messages, live video, replays, statistics, and animations.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on digital marketing and branding opportunities at Hodgetown, contact by phone at 806-803-7773 or by emailing partnerships@sodpoodles.com.

