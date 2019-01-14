Amarillo Sod Poodles Announce 2019 Half-Season Memberships

January 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that they have released half-season memberships for the inaugural 2019 season.

Half-season memberships include 35 home games in 2019 and plans start as low as $250 per seat. Seat selection will be first come, first served basis.

Two plans are being offered for the half-season plan - a 35-game Plan A option, which includes an Opening Night ticket on April 8, and a 35-game Plan B option, which includes a ticket to the July 4 game. Both options guarantee the same seat for all 35 games.

Additionally, limited full-season (70-games) seats still remain for purchase and selection of seats are also first come, first served basis.

For more information on full-season memberships, half-season memberships and tickets, call 806-803-7762, email ticketplans@sodpoodles.com, visit sodpoodles.com, or stop into the Amarillo Sod Poodles office at 821 S. Johnson Street to speak with an account executive. Single-game and Opening Night tickets will be available and announced at a later date.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Merchandise is available now at the team's temporary store at the downtown Embassy Suites in the left lobby area or can be purchased online at sodpoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.