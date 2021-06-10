Amarillo Routs CC with Pair of Big InningsÃÂ

AMARILLO - The homestanding Sod Poodles posted consecutive seven-run frames Wednesday night, rolling to a 19-4 win over Corpus Christi before 4,872 at Hodgetown.

The Hooks, who entered Wednesday with a three-game win streak, faced an early 15-1 hole as Amarillo sent 23 men to bat over the second and third innings.

Each man in the Sod Poodles starting lineup recorded a base hit as the home club sent nine of their 20 knocks for extra bases.

Jake McCarthy and Stone Garrett, batting No. 2-3 in the order, did the heavy lifting, combining to go 7-for-12 with six runs, three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs. McCarthy was a single shy of the cycle, with Garrett missing the superlative by a triple.

Marty Costes, J.J. Matijevic, Norel González and David Hensley, the top four in the Hooks batting order, each recorded a pair of hits. González, who has plated eight runs in his last three games, belted his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth.

Lefty Parker Mushinski (1.1 IP), Tommy De Juneas (0.2), Layne Henderson (3.0), Nick Hernandez (2.0) and Jake Adams (1.0) toiled on the hill for CC.

After allowing the first three to reach, Hernandez recorded six consecutive outs to finish his night. Adams, an infielder making his pro debut on the mound, spun 1-2-3 eighth, striking out Garrett.

The Hooks, who have won six of eight vs. Amarillo, will send Joe Record (0-0, 5.00) to the mound in Thursday's 7:05 tilt. The Sod Poodles plan to go with right-hander Ryan Weiss (2-1, 3.64).

