Amarillo, Padres Agree to PDC

Amarillo Professional Baseball and the San Diego Padres announced today that they have agreed to a player-development contract (PDC) that will run through the 2020 season.

"The San Diego Padres are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Elmore Sports Group as Double-A baseball returns to Amarillo," said Director of Player Development Sam Geany. "We're excited to watch our talented farm system develop in a brand new ballpark and bring a Texas League championship back to Amarillo."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the San Diego Padres and officially bring professional, affiliated baseball back to the Texas Panhandle for the first time in 37 years," said Amarillo Professional Baseball President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "We can't wait to welcome top-notch talent from the highest-rated farm system in baseball and introduce them to the best fans in Minor League Baseball."

MLB Pipeline's and Baseball America's (BA) August 2018 farm-system rankings listed San Diego atop all others at number one with their abundance of elite-level prospect talent as well as depth, in terms of future big leaguers up and down the system. Eight Padres prospects were featured on MLB's 2018 Top 100 prospects list while nine were featured on BA's Top 100 including SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (No. 2 MLB/2 BA), LHP Mackenzie Gore (No. 11/21), C/OF Francisco Mejia (No. 21/25), 2B/SS Luis Urias (No. 22/30), and RHP Chris Paddack (No. 49/59).

The Padres organization has been involved in the Texas League for a total of 35 seasons since joining for the first time in 1972. Amarillo became the organization's second-ever Double-A affiliate that spanned from 1976 to 1982 (seven seasons). Over the last 12 seasons, the organization has been affiliated with the Missions in San Antonio where they won three Texas League titles (2007, 2011, 2013).

In 2018, San Antonio completed their 71-win season, taking the second place spot behind Corpus Christi in the Texas League and finished with the third-best team record in 2018. Overall, their Minor League system finished 410-405 (.503).

Amarillo Professional Baseball's inaugural home opener is set to take place on Monday, April 8, 2019, against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, which marks 50 years to the day since the first-ever Padres game in San Diego (April 8, 1969). The home season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule that will run through September 2.

A formal press conference regarding the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

