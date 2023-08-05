Amaral's Late Knock Gives Grizzlies 2-1 Comeback Claws Win Over Quakes

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (62-38, 26-8) snuck past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (54-46, 15-19) 2-1 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 26-8 in the second half, 29-9 in their last 38 games and 39-12 in their last 51 contests. The Grizzlies enjoyed a series victory after their 16th comeback claws win in the seventh inning or later. Fresno has not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose, spanning nine series. They have won eight series and tied their other one in that stretch. The Grizzlies moved to 33-4 when allowing three runs or fewer and 21-13 in one-run affairs (16-6 at home). 49 of the Grizzlies' 100 contests this season have ended in one or two-run games. Fresno is now 25-12 against the California League South Division (17-5 at home) and have won four straight contests to open August.

The Quakes rumbled ahead 1-0 in the top of the sixth when Wilman Diaz blasted a solo shot to left-center field. It was his second longball of the season and third hit of the evening. It was Rancho Cucamonga's first lead of the series. The advantage did not last long, as the Grizzlies comeback claws appeared in the seventh. A pair of walks and rocket single loaded the bases for Fresno. After a strikeout, Daniel Amaral strolled to the plate. He lined a go-ahead and eventual game-winning single to right field, plating two runs. Andy Perez (pinch-runner) and Luis Mendez were the run recipients.

For the fourth straight night, the Grizzlies pitching staff stymied the Quakes offense. Starter Caleb Franzen tied his career-high with six remarkable innings of work. Franzen allowed his lone run and all three hits to Diaz. He did not issue a walk and punched out eight, one shy of his professional-best. Over four games, the Grizzlies rotation has tossed 22 frames, giving up one run, on nine hits and four walks while fanning 35 batters (0.41 ERA). Sergio Sanchez (2-1, win) followed Franzen with two scoreless frames, fanning a pair. Zach Agnos wrapped up the victory with three strikeouts, leaving the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at first. Agnos leads Minor League baseball with 21 saves, which is fifth all-time in Grizzlies single season saves. He has secured saves in back-to-back nights and three of four contests. Overall, Fresno pitching has punched out a combined 57 batters in the current series.

Rancho Cucamonga righty Christian Romero did not factor in the decision after five and two-thirds shutout innings. Romero permitted three hits and fanned six. Brandon Neeck (0-3) agonized the setback after a rough seventh and Jon Edwards struck out three of the five hitters he faced. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K)

- CF Daniel Amaral (1-3, 2 RBI)

- LF Jake Snider (2-3, HBP, SB, CS)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Wilman Diaz (3-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Christian Romero (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- RHP Jon Edwards (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday August 5 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jared Karros (2-2, 3.93) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (4-1, 3.89) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Time of game was 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Jake Snider reached base three times thanks to a pair of singles and one hit-by-pitch. Fresno did not record an extra-base hit.

Rancho Cucamonga had six hits, all from the top four batters in their lineup. Diaz had half of those hits in the leadoff spot.

