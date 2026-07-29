Amandine Pierre-Louis Comes Home with the Roses

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses are pleased to announce the signing of winger Amandine Pierre-Louis. Born in Montreal, the 31-year-old comes home following a journey that took her to the United States, Denmark, the Czech Republic and France. After Mimi Alidou, Pierre-Louis becomes the second local player to come home to Montreal in the current transfer window. It is a trend that confirms the Roses and the Northern Super League have become a genuine destination for players from here who want to pursue their careers at the highest level.

Pierre-Louis developed at West Virginia University, where she appeared in 92 matches over four seasons and helped the Mountaineers reach the 2016 NCAA College Cup Final. A United Soccer Coaches All-America selection in both 2016 and 2017, she was also named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, a mark of the versatility that still sets her apart today.

In 2018, she made history: selected in the first round, sixth overall, by Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC), she became the highest-drafted Quebec player in NWSL history. Her professional career then took her to Europe, where she wore the colours of FC Metz, Slavia Prague, AaB Aalborg, Rodez FC and, most recently, AS Saint-Étienne in France's Première Ligue.

Internationally, Pierre-Louis represents Haiti, with 19 caps and one goal. Her arrival creates a natural bond between the Roses and Montreal's Haitian community, one of the most vibrant in the city.

"I'm so happy to be coming home," said Pierre-Louis. "Playing professionally in my own city has always been a dream. I can't wait to represent my community, and I invite all the fans to come out and support us."

"Amandine brings experience, leadership and tremendous versatility," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses. "It's also a source of pride to welcome another player from here, coming home to Montreal after a fine career abroad."

Pierre-Louis is eligible immediately and could make her first appearance with the Roses as early as July 29, when Montreal visit Vancouver Rise FC.

Fans can see her at home starting Friday, August 7, when the Roses host Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale. Tickets are on sale for as low as $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from July 29, 2026

Amandine Pierre-Louis Comes Home with the Roses - Roses de Montreal FC

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