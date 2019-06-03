Alzolay Wins PCL Weekly Honors

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs right-handed pitcher and Chicago Cubs top prospect Adbert Alzolay earned Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors, the league announced today. Alzolay is the first I-Cub to win a PCL weekly award in 2019.

Alzolay, 24, allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks through 12.0 innings in two starts for the I-Cubs last week - good for a 0.75 ERA. He held his opponents to a .077 batting average between the two outings while fanning 17.

The righty holds a 1-1 record with a 3.00 ERA (7ER/21.0IP), five walks and 29 strikeouts in four starts for Iowa this season. Five of his seven earned runs allowed came in his first 2019 outing for Iowa in a game against New Orleans. In three starts since, Alzolay boasts a 1.06 ERA (2ER/17.0IP) with a .103 opponent batting average.

Alzolay was added to the Iowa roster on May 12 after a spring training injury delayed the start of his season. The righty is scheduled to start on Friday, June 8 at Principal Park for a 7:08 p.m. first pitch against Albuquerque.

