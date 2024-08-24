Alyssa Thompson Notches Her First-Ever Brace in All Competitions in Style#nwsl
August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 24, 2024
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season Action with 2-0 Victory over Portland Thorns - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Preview: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars - Chicago Red Stars
- Match Report: Orlando Pride Sets NWSL Record for Longest Unbeaten Streak with Shutout Win at Houston - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Drop 2-1 Result on the Road Against Utah Royals FC - Bay FC
- Royals Shine in Convincing 2-1 Home Victory Over Bay FC - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Away Match against SoCal Rival
- Angel City Football Club Places Team Captain Ali Riley on Season-Ending Injury List
- Angel City Football Club Flies High with 7-0 Victory Over FC Juarez in International Friendly
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of International Friendly Match
- Angel City Football Club Signs England Women's National Team Midfielder Katie Zelem