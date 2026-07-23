Alyssa Thomas Makes HISTORY! First Triple-Double of the SZN & Ties 15-AST Game Record

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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Alyssa Thomas filled every column and added more history

AT posted 19 PTS, 15 AST and 11 REB for her first triple-double of the season, the 20th of her regular-season career and 26th overall.

Her 15 assists also marked the seventh game of her career with 15+ AST, tying Courtney Vandersloot for the most in WNBA history!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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