Alyssa Thomas Makes HISTORY! First Triple-Double of the SZN & Ties 15-AST Game Record
Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury Video
Alyssa Thomas filled every column and added more history
AT posted 19 PTS, 15 AST and 11 REB for her first triple-double of the season, the 20th of her regular-season career and 26th overall.
Her 15 assists also marked the seventh game of her career with 15+ AST, tying Courtney Vandersloot for the most in WNBA history!
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