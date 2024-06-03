Alyssa Thomas Earns May Eastern Conference Player of the Month (June 3, 2024)

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Alyssa Thomas put on a show in the month of May where she nearly averaged a triple-double.

Thomas averaged 14.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 8.7 APG along with a 7-0 record to help her earn Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors

