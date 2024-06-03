Alyssa Thomas Earns May Eastern Conference Player of the Month (June 3, 2024)
June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Alyssa Thomas put on a show in the month of May where she nearly averaged a triple-double.
Thomas averaged 14.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 8.7 APG along with a 7-0 record to help her earn Kia Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2024
- Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Stephanie White Named May WNBA Coach of the Month - Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson Named KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for Record-Tying Ninth Time - Las Vegas Aces
- Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month- May 2024 - Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty Launch Team's First Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Platform - New York Liberty
- Storm Signs Joyner Holmes to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Seattle Storm
- Statement from Chicago Sky Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Stephanie White Named May WNBA Coach of the Month
- Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month- May 2024
- Connecticut Sun Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient
- Connecticut Sun Win Seventh Straight, Defeat Dallas Wings, 74-72, to Remain Undefeated
- Connecticut Sun Start Season 6-0 for First Time in Franchise History, Defeat Phoenix Mercury, 70-47