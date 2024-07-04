Alyssa Thomas Drops 2nd Triple-Double of the SZN vs. the Lynx!

July 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Engine, Alyssa Thomas, was getting it done for the Connecticut Sun in their win over the Lynx, posting her 2nd triple-double this season and her 10th overall in her career. | STATS: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.