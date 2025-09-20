Alyssa Thomas Became the First Player in the WNBA to Record a 20-Point Triple-Double in Playoffs!

Published on September 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Alyssa Thomas continues to make history

In the Phoenix Mercury's 79-73 win over the Liberty, Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a 20-point triple-double in Playoffs! She also recorded the fifth triple-double of her postseason career!

20 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST

Her efforts helped the Mercury win their first Playoff series since 2021!

WNBA Playoffs presented by Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.