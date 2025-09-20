Alyssa Thomas Became the First Player in the WNBA to Record a 20-Point Triple-Double in Playoffs!
Published on September 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Alyssa Thomas continues to make history
In the Phoenix Mercury's 79-73 win over the Liberty, Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record a 20-point triple-double in Playoffs! She also recorded the fifth triple-double of her postseason career!
20 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST
Her efforts helped the Mercury win their first Playoff series since 2021!
