Alvo Added to Dawgs Training Camp Roster

August 7, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that defensemen Stephen Alvo has been added to their 2023-2024 training camp roster.

The Ontario native completed his fourth professional season and first with the Dawgs in 2022-2023. In his 47 regular season games, he tallied six goals and 16 assists. He also notched a goal and eight assists in the playoffs including a goal and three assists in the final series against the Birmingham Bulls, a team he played for in the 2021-2022 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online.

