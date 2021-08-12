Alvarez Homers But BKLYN Falls 5-4 to Wilmington
August 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - Hours after beating Wilmington in a lopsided affair 16-5, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, lost a laugher 15-3 to the Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium in game two of a six-game series.
Win: Hernandez (3-3) Loss: Ginn (1-2) | Save: Moore (4)
Cyclones HR: Alvarez (14)
Attn: 1,029
The Cyclones clawed back in the ninth inning, cutting the deficit to one run before Davis Moore retired the final out for the save. Jaylen Palmer crushed a two-out, two-run double to left-center field, bringing Brooklyn to 5-4. However, Ronny Mauricio creamed a line drive right at Wilmington center fielder Armond Upshaw to end the game.
Down 5-0, Francisco Alvarez belted a two-run home run to the opposite field against Wilmington reliever Alfonso Hernandez in the top of the fifth to get the 'Clones on the board, cutting the deficit to 5-2.
The Blue Rocks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, capitalizing on Jacob Rhinesmith's two-run double and Omar Meregildo's run-scoring bloop single against J.T. Ginn.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, home run, two RBI, run
Jaylen Palmer: 2-4, two doubles, two RBI, walk, run
Zach Ashford: 1-3, double, walk
Willy Taveras: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Francisco Alvarez has hit 16 home runs, ranking second in the Mets minors behind Mark Vientos of Binghamton (20).
Jaylen Palmer tallied his first multi-hit game as a Cyclone, smashing two doubles.
Jeremy Vasquez has reached base safely in 29 of his past 30 games dating back to July 9th with a walk in the fourth.
J.T. Ginn suffered his second consecutive loss and has allowed 10 runs over his past eight innings.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Wilmington Blue Rocks, Friday, 7:05 p.m. Frawley Stadium -- Wilmington, DE
Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (1-7, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (2-4, 2.66 ERA)
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
