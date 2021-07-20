Alvarez & Mauricio Power BKLYN Past Blue Rocks

BROOKLYN, NY -Francisco Alvarez launched a 430-foot home run to center field at Maimonides Park helping lead the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks Tuesday night in the series opener.

Win: Vilera (2-6)| Loss: Lee (1-3) | Save: Hejka (1)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (8)

Attn: 1,086

BIG MOMENTS

Brooklyn's Josh Hejka struck out Israel Pineda with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to clinch the victory 8-6.

The Cyclones added to their 5-4 lead, pushing across three runs in the fourth highlighted by Ronny Mauricio's two-run single to break open the game.

Trailing 4-0 into the third, the Cyclones rallied for five runs to take the lead. Francisco Alvarez capped the rally with a go-ahead three-run home run to the right of the batter's eye in center field, travelling 430 feet.

Wilmington's Justin Connell cracked a two-run single against Jaison Vilera in the first inning to give the Blue Rocks the lead, while Armond Upshaw's run-scoring triple and Cody Wilson's RBI single made it 4-0 after two.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, double, three RBIs, run

Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, home run, three RBIs, run

Jeremy Vasquez: 1-3, walk

Joe Suozzi: 0-1, two hit by pitches, walk, stolen base

NEWS AND NOTES

Ronny Mauricio collected two more hits against Wilmington and is now hitting .400 (12-30) against the Blue Rocks in seven games against the Nationals affiliate.

Francisco Alvarez's home run to center field snapped a 1-for-26 streak at the plate.

Wilmington starter Evan Lee exited the game in the third inning with an apparent injury after he got clipped by a sharp come-backer off of Jeremy Vasquez's bat.

Wilmington comes to Maimonides Park for the first time in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks, Wednesday, 7 p.m. Maimonides Park, Coney Island, NY

Probables: LHP Cam Opp (1-6, 8.31 ERA) vs. LHP Alfonso Hernandez (2-2, 3.74 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

