Alumni Update: Zach Ashford

Happy Halloween Express fans! If I were to dress up in costume today, I would definitely trick or treat as Express Alum Zach Ashford! Ashford made some great plays through the years in Eau Claire and happens to be the subject of our Alumni Update today presented by Lakeland University.

Ashford was a two-year Express player from Clovis, California, playing during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Ashford helped return the Express to the playoffs in his first summer in Eau Claire, ending a drought that had lasted four seasons. In 57 appearances in 2016, Ashford hit for .327, the second-best batting average on the team, tagging on 6 doubles and driving in 26 RBIs.

In 2017 Ashford continued his rise with the Express, returning once again to the Northwoods League playoffs and earning a Major League Dreams Showcase invitation. Additionally, Ashford was awarded a 'Finest in the Field' award, alongside Express teammate Justin Evans, establishing a 1.000% fielding percentage throughout the season. Â Ashford completed the season with .301 batting average, with 69 hits, 14 doubles, and 39 RBIs.

Memorably, Ashford received national recognition for his defensive efforts against the La Crosse Loggers with an outstanding catch, making Sports Center's 'Top 10 Plays' segment.

Playing collegiately for the Fresno State Bulldogs, Ashford wrapped up his career in 2019 as a senior, compiling 214 appearances, 10th-most in program history, held a career .347 average, tallied 245 career hits, ninth-most hits in a career, holds the six-most triples in Bulldog program history with 11, and was ultimately drafted by the New York Mets in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Ashford enjoyed a successful 2019 summer in the Mets farm system, rising from Class A short season ball with the Brooklyn Cyclones to Class A Advanced with the St. Lucie Mets to finish the year. Though his time with St. Lucie was limited, Ashford compiled a team-leading .353 batting average with the ball club.

