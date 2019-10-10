Alumni Update: Kyle Marinconz

We've been on a bit of a 2016 kick as of late. Remember the summer of 2016? The Rio Olympics were in full swing, Pokemon Go swept over the nation, and Kyle Marinconz made his first appearance for the Eau Claire Express. Good times.

Marinconz joined the Express prior to the start of his freshman season with the Cal Poly Mustangs, a path that his younger brother, Nick, would take in 2019. Kyle Mariconz would go on to appear in 47 games for the Express in 2016, ranked second on the team with a .299 batting average and tied for third with 56 hits and 26 RBIs. A successful season was made all the better with his participation in the Major League Dreams Showcase and the Northwoods League Post Season where the Express would advance to the title game with Marinconz batting .500 through 18 plate appearances.

The San Jose, California native would return to the Orange and Black in 2017 where he would again rise to the top of the Express's batting statistics. Marinconz hit for .291 with 35 RBIs, three home runs, and four doubles.

Marinconz was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2018 in the 24th round and began his minor league career with the Auburn Doubledays of the New York-Penn League. While with the Doubledays, Marinconz was selected as a Mid-Season All-Star and finished the year with a .284 batting average, five doubles, and one long ball.

Marinconz just finished the 2019 season with the Hagerstown Suns where he batted .243, with 20 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBIs. Memorably, a three-run home run by Marinconz back in June helped the Suns to a sweep of the Lakewood BlueClaws in their doubleheader.

