Alumni Update: Erich Uelmen

November 14, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





The Arizona Fall League has completed and one former Express player has taken the opportunity to shine in the sun. Erich Uelmen, 23, was selected to compete for the Mesa Solar Sox as one of six Chicago Cubs prospects on the team.

Uelmen made the most of this opportunity, appearing in seven games for the Solar Sox establishing a .075 ERA. Uelmen did not allow a single run in his last six outings and posted an .067 WHIP. Uelmen is expected to return to the Tennessee Smokies, Cubs Double-A, to begin the 2020 season.

Uelmen played for the Express in 2015 and was a part of a pitching staff that included CJ Eldred, Dalton Roach, Brody Rodning, and Ryan Schlosser. Uelmen led the Express in wins that season, posting a 4-1 record, and was third on the roster in strikeouts with 34, having only tossed 34.1 innings.

Uelmen was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and played for the Eugene Emeralds to finish out the year. The Cal Poly product started 2018 with the South Bend Cubs before making a move to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. This season with the Pelicans Uelmen established a 5-3 record with an ERA of 3.05 and 50 K's before joining up with the Tennessee Smokies in Double-A.

Keep a lookout all off-season for more alumni updates presented by Lakeland University. At Lakeland University you'll find unique 14-week BlendEd courses that allow you to complete coursework either online or in class from week to week depending on your location, schedule, and other life commitments allowing you to choose the format that works best for you.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 14, 2019

Alumni Update: Erich Uelmen - Eau Claire Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.