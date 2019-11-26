Alumni Update: Dallas Baptist University Alumni

The Eau Claire Express and Dallas Baptist University have had quite the connection over the years. In today's Alumni Update presented by Lakeland University, we will take a look back at a number of Dallas Baptist Patriots and where they are today.

Since 2014, the Express have featured eight Patriots that have gone on to be drafted in the MLB and played in the minors. They include Luke Bandy, 2017 INF, Matt Duce, 2017 INF, Austin Listi, 2015 RHP, Daniel Salters, 2014 Catcher, Cory Taylor, 2014 RHP, Drew Turbin, 2014 INF, Paul Voelker, 2012-13 RHP, and Garrett Wolforth, 2017 Catcher. Â Today's update will feature the careers of Bandy, Duce, Listi, and Salters.

Bandy, an infielder from Bentonville, Arkansas, joined the Express in the summer of 2017 and is among the most recent DBU Patriots to be drafted. Bandy was picked up by the Kansas City Royals early in his career but decided to go to Dallas Baptist instead of signing a contract. This past summer, Bandy was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 29th round.

Bandy played 34 games with the Lowell Spinners to finish the driving in 8 runs and securing seven extra-base knocks, including two triples. While with the Express, Bandy hit for .277 with 32 RBI's 10 doubles, four long balls, and swiped 13 stolen bases and was a Major League Dreams invitee.

Matt Duce played for the Express in 2017 with Bandy and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. Duce had a short stint with the Express but was no stranger to the Northwoods League having played in Alexandria in 2015. Duce had a hot bat while in Eau Claire, batting .325 with seven RBIs in ten games. Now in the MiLB, Duce has played two seasons with the State College Spikes in Pennsylvania where he has combined for a .248 average and 20 RBIs.

Austin Listi, a 2014 Express alum, was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 17th round of the MLB Draft and quickly made an impact on the organization. Listi completed the 2019 season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at the Triple-A level and hot for .252 with 19 home runs, 24 doubles, and 83 RBI's. Over the course of his MiLB career, Listi has garnered Player of the Week, Mid-Season All-Star, Rising Star, and MiLB.com Organizational All-Star awards as well as being named the Paul Owens Award winner a season ago, the award is given annually by the Philadelphia Phillies to the organization's top minor league player and pitcher.

A catcher from Eufaula, Oklahoma, Daniel Salters sat behind the dish for the Express during the 2014 season, was invited to the Major League Dreams Showcase, an NWL All-Star, and earned a .327 average with 19 extra-base hits including seven home runs, and 12 doubles, racking up a 40 RBI season.

Salters was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 13th round of the MLB draft in 2015 and had an impressive MiLB career. Salters played a role in five MiLB seasons, starting with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2015, and reaching as high as Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers in 2018. Along the way, Salters earned recognition as a top player earning Baseball America's Short-Season All-Star award in 2015 and Mid-Season All-Star awards in 2015 and 2016. Salters retired from baseball shortly after beginning the 2019 season.

