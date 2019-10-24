Alumni Update: Andrew Pratt

The MLB World Series has been a lot of fun to watch the last few days, and last week we provided Express Nation with some rooting interest in the series with and Alumni Update on Astros prospect Alex McKenna.

McKenna is one of eight former Express players to have been drafted by the 2017 MLB Champions, and is the most recent draftee, having been taken in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Today we thought we would change things up a little bit, and maybe even out the series, by providing an update on our most recent alumni to have been drafted by the Washington Nationals.

2018 Express catcher Andrew Pratt is one of three former Express players to have been selected by the Washington Nationals in the MLB Draft. Pratt is in good company, joining Jordan Zimmerman and Kyle Marinconz to be drafted by the ball club.

Andrew Pratt was selected by the Nats in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB draft this past summer and was assigned to the Auburn Doubledays of the New York-Penn League in Class A Short Season joining a catching corps that included four others. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native played in 34 games for the Doubleday's this past season, picking up six extra-base knocks, including two home runs, and driving in 7 RBI's.

Pratt played collegiately for two seasons with Lubbock Christian University in Texas after transferring from the University of New Mexico splitting his time behind the plate and at first base. Pratt hit for .370 with the Chaparrals, smashing 25 home runs and 33 doubles, good for a .663 slugging percentage. Pratt was selected to the All-Heartland First Team in 2018 and 2019 and was a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American in 2019.

With the Express Pratt was showed his power at the plate once again to the fans at Carson Park, launching five home runs, good for second-most on the team, and tagging on seven other extra-base hits. Pratt made 49 appearances for the Express in 2018 and held a batting average of .258 in the Northwoods League.

