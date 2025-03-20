Alumni Receive Conference Honors, Selections

March 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







USHL alumni continued to be among the most impactful players in Division I college hockey during the 2024-25 season, earning top individual awards and dominating all-league selections with more than 70 players on all-conference teams, 25 first-team honors and 15 selections to all-rookie teams.

Multiple alumni were named their conference's Player of the Year, including Hoby Baker Award top ten finalists Isaac Howard (Big Ten), Ryan Leonard (Hockey East), Alex Tracy (CCHA) and Zeev Buium (NCHC). The league also produced elite goaltenders, with Trey Augustine (Big Ten) and Simon Latkoczy (NCHC) receiving Goalie of the Year honors for their respective conferences. Standout freshmen in Michael Hage (Big Ten) and Sacha Boisvert (NCHC) further highlighted the USHL's role in developing college-ready players who excel at the next level.

See a full list of honors below.

NCHC

All-NCHC First Team

Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP*

Alex Bump, Western Michigan, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Artem Shlaine, Arizona State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Sioux Falls Stampede

Jack Devine, Denver, NTDP*

Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, NTDP/Chicago Steel

Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols

All-NCHC Second Team

Aidan Thompson, Denver, Lincoln Stars

Cam Knuble, Western Michigan, Des Moines Buccaneers

Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NTDP/Fargo Force

Max Burkholder, Colorado College, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Noah Beck, Arizona State, Fargo Force

Sam Stange, Omaha, Sioux City Musketeers/Sioux Falls Stampede

All-NCHC Third Team

Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan, NTDP/Des Moines Buccaneers

Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Ryan Kirwan, Arizona State, Green Bay Gamblers/Madison Capitols

Sam Harris, Denver, Sioux Falls Stampede

All-NCHC Rookie Team

Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State, Madison Capitols

Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Cullen Potter, St. Cloud State, NTDP

Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NTDP/Fargo Force

Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Max Plante, Minnesots Duluth, NTDP

Sacha Boisvert, North Dakota, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Player of the Year: Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP

Forward of the Year: Alex Bump, Western Michigan, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Goalie of the Year: Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols

Offensive Defenseman of the Year: Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP

Defensive Defenseman of the Year: Ty Murchison, Arizona State, NTDP

Rookie of the Year: Sacha Boisvert, North Dakota, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Sportsmanship Award: Joey Molenaar, Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Tri-City Storm

Three Stars Award: Artem Shlaine, Arizona State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Sioux Falls Stampede

Hockey East

First Team All-Star

Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP*

Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NTDP

Eamon Powell, Boston College, NTDP

Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP

Cole O'Hara, Massachusetts, Tri-City Storm

Jacob Fowler, Boston College, Youngstown Phantoms

Second Team All-Star

Quinn Hutson, Boston University, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Guillaume Richard, Providence, Tri-City Storm

Third Team All-Star

Alex Gagne, New Hampshire, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Muskegon Lumberjacks

Ryan Greene, Boston University, Green Bay Gamblers

Cameron Lund, Northeastern, Green Bay Gamblers

Michael Hrabel, Massachusetts, Omaha Lancers

All-Rookie Team

James Hagens, Boston College, NTDP

Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NTDP

Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP

Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NTDP

Colin Kessler, Vermont, Sioux City Musketeers

Player of the Year: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP

Defensive Defenseman: Eamon Powell, Boston College, NTDP

Rookie of the Year: Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP

Scoring Champion: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP

Three Stars Award: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP

Big Ten

All-Big Ten First Team

Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP*

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NTDP

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NTDP

Matt Basgall, Michigan State, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Waterloo Black Hawks

All-Big Ten Second Team

Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols

Simon Mack, Penn State, Des Moines Buccaneers

Cole Knuble, Notre Dame, NTDP/Fargo Force

Ethan Edwards, Michigan, Sioux City Musketeers

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Michael Hage, Michigan, Chicago Steel

Gavin Morrissey, Wisconsin, Fargo Force

Charlie Cerrato, Penn State, NTDP/Youngstown Phantoms

Cameron Korpi, Michigan, Tri-City Storm

Honorable Mentions

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Ohio State, Chicago Steel

Davis Burnside, Ohio State, Des Moines Buccaneers/Dubuque Fighting Saints

Damien Carfagna, Ohio State, Green Bay Gamblers/Sioux City Musketeers

Jacob Truscott, Michigan, NTDP

Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NTDP

Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NTDP

Reese Laubach, Penn State, Omaha Lancers

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State, Sioux Falls Stampede

Player of the Year: Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP*

Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Waterloo Black Hawks

Goalie of the Year: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NTDP

Freshman of the Year: Michael Hage, Michigan, Chicago Steel

Scoring Champion: Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP

Sportsmanship Award Recipients: Jacob Truscott (Michigan, Chicago Steel), Tyler Carpenter (Notre Dame, Chicago Steel), Aaron Huglen (Minnesota, Fargo Force), Matt Basgall (Michigan State, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm), Anthony Kehrer (Wisconsin, Sioux City Musketeers), Patrick Guzzo (Ohio State, Waterloo Black Hawks)

CCHA

All-CCHA First Team

Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms

Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas, Lincoln Stars

Rhett Pitlick, Minnesota State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Alexander Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers*

Evan Murr, Minnesota State, Sioux Falls Stampede

All-CCHA Second Team

Travis Shoudy, Ferris State, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Luke Mobley, Augustana, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers

Chase Foley, St. Thomas, Sioux Falls Stampede

Ryan O'Hara, Bowling Green, Waterloo Black Hawks

All-CCHA Rookie Team

Jakub Altrichter, Northern Michigan, Green Bay Gamblers

Logan Morrell, Michigan Tech, Omaha Lancers

Player of the Year: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers

Forward of the Year: Rhett Pitlick, Minnesota State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Defensive Forward of the Year: Jackson Jutting, Bemidji State, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Defensive Defenseman of the Year: Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms

Goalie of the Year: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers

ECAC

All-ECAC Hockey First Team

Ayrton Martino, Clarkson, Omaha Lancers*

Trey Taylor, Clarkson, Youngstown Phantoms

All-ECAC Hockey Second Team

Mason Marcellus, Quinnipiac University, Lincoln Stars

All-ECAC Hockey Third Team

John Prokop, Union College, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Kyle Chauvette, Union College, Youngstown Phantoms

All-ECAC Hockey Rookie Team

Ben Muthersbaugh, Union College, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Mick Thompson, Harvard University, Chicago Steel

Tate Taylor, Clarkson University, Fargo Force

Michael Neumeier, Colgate University, Fargo Force

Tommy Bergsland, Colgate University, Fargo Force

Player of the Year: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson, Omaha Lancers

Rookie of the Year: Michael Neumeier, Colgate University, Fargo Force

Best Defensive Defenseman: Trey Taylor, Clarkson, Youngstown Phantoms

Community Service Award:

Hank Kempf, Cornell University, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Atlantic Hockey

All-AHA Second Team

Connor Hasley, Bentley University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Mikey Adamson, Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux City Musketeers

All-AHA Rookie Team

Connor Hasley, Bentley University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Dominic Elliott, Robert Morris University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

All-AHA Third Team

Evan Stella, American International College, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Independent

All-Star Team

Evan Orr, Stonehill, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms

Goalie of the Year

Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms

Goalie of the Year: Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms

*Hobey Baker Top Ten Finalist

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.