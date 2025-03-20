Alumni Receive Conference Honors, Selections
March 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
USHL alumni continued to be among the most impactful players in Division I college hockey during the 2024-25 season, earning top individual awards and dominating all-league selections with more than 70 players on all-conference teams, 25 first-team honors and 15 selections to all-rookie teams.
Multiple alumni were named their conference's Player of the Year, including Hoby Baker Award top ten finalists Isaac Howard (Big Ten), Ryan Leonard (Hockey East), Alex Tracy (CCHA) and Zeev Buium (NCHC). The league also produced elite goaltenders, with Trey Augustine (Big Ten) and Simon Latkoczy (NCHC) receiving Goalie of the Year honors for their respective conferences. Standout freshmen in Michael Hage (Big Ten) and Sacha Boisvert (NCHC) further highlighted the USHL's role in developing college-ready players who excel at the next level.
See a full list of honors below.
NCHC
All-NCHC First Team
Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP*
Alex Bump, Western Michigan, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Artem Shlaine, Arizona State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Sioux Falls Stampede
Jack Devine, Denver, NTDP*
Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, NTDP/Chicago Steel
Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols
All-NCHC Second Team
Aidan Thompson, Denver, Lincoln Stars
Cam Knuble, Western Michigan, Des Moines Buccaneers
Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NTDP/Fargo Force
Max Burkholder, Colorado College, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Noah Beck, Arizona State, Fargo Force
Sam Stange, Omaha, Sioux City Musketeers/Sioux Falls Stampede
All-NCHC Third Team
Cameron Rowe, Western Michigan, NTDP/Des Moines Buccaneers
Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Ryan Kirwan, Arizona State, Green Bay Gamblers/Madison Capitols
Sam Harris, Denver, Sioux Falls Stampede
All-NCHC Rookie Team
Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State, Madison Capitols
Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Cullen Potter, St. Cloud State, NTDP
Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NTDP/Fargo Force
Joona Väisänen, Western Michigan, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Max Plante, Minnesots Duluth, NTDP
Sacha Boisvert, North Dakota, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Player of the Year: Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP
Forward of the Year: Alex Bump, Western Michigan, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Goalie of the Year: Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols
Offensive Defenseman of the Year: Zeev Buium, Denver, NTDP
Defensive Defenseman of the Year: Ty Murchison, Arizona State, NTDP
Rookie of the Year: Sacha Boisvert, North Dakota, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Sportsmanship Award: Joey Molenaar, Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Tri-City Storm
Three Stars Award: Artem Shlaine, Arizona State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Sioux Falls Stampede
Hockey East
First Team All-Star
Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP*
Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NTDP
Eamon Powell, Boston College, NTDP
Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP
Cole O'Hara, Massachusetts, Tri-City Storm
Jacob Fowler, Boston College, Youngstown Phantoms
Second Team All-Star
Quinn Hutson, Boston University, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Guillaume Richard, Providence, Tri-City Storm
Third Team All-Star
Alex Gagne, New Hampshire, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Muskegon Lumberjacks
Ryan Greene, Boston University, Green Bay Gamblers
Cameron Lund, Northeastern, Green Bay Gamblers
Michael Hrabel, Massachusetts, Omaha Lancers
All-Rookie Team
James Hagens, Boston College, NTDP
Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NTDP
Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP
Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NTDP
Colin Kessler, Vermont, Sioux City Musketeers
Player of the Year: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP
Defensive Defenseman: Eamon Powell, Boston College, NTDP
Rookie of the Year: Cole Hutson, Boston University, NTDP
Scoring Champion: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP
Three Stars Award: Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NTDP
Big Ten
All-Big Ten First Team
Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP*
Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NTDP
Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NTDP
Matt Basgall, Michigan State, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Waterloo Black Hawks
All-Big Ten Second Team
Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, Chicago Steel/Madison Capitols
Simon Mack, Penn State, Des Moines Buccaneers
Cole Knuble, Notre Dame, NTDP/Fargo Force
Ethan Edwards, Michigan, Sioux City Musketeers
All-Big Ten Freshman Team
Michael Hage, Michigan, Chicago Steel
Gavin Morrissey, Wisconsin, Fargo Force
Charlie Cerrato, Penn State, NTDP/Youngstown Phantoms
Cameron Korpi, Michigan, Tri-City Storm
Honorable Mentions
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Ohio State, Chicago Steel
Davis Burnside, Ohio State, Des Moines Buccaneers/Dubuque Fighting Saints
Damien Carfagna, Ohio State, Green Bay Gamblers/Sioux City Musketeers
Jacob Truscott, Michigan, NTDP
Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NTDP
Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NTDP
Reese Laubach, Penn State, Omaha Lancers
Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State, Sioux Falls Stampede
Player of the Year: Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP*
Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Waterloo Black Hawks
Goalie of the Year: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NTDP
Freshman of the Year: Michael Hage, Michigan, Chicago Steel
Scoring Champion: Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NTDP
Sportsmanship Award Recipients: Jacob Truscott (Michigan, Chicago Steel), Tyler Carpenter (Notre Dame, Chicago Steel), Aaron Huglen (Minnesota, Fargo Force), Matt Basgall (Michigan State, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm), Anthony Kehrer (Wisconsin, Sioux City Musketeers), Patrick Guzzo (Ohio State, Waterloo Black Hawks)
CCHA
All-CCHA First Team
Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms
Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas, Lincoln Stars
Rhett Pitlick, Minnesota State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Alexander Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers*
Evan Murr, Minnesota State, Sioux Falls Stampede
All-CCHA Second Team
Travis Shoudy, Ferris State, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Luke Mobley, Augustana, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers
Chase Foley, St. Thomas, Sioux Falls Stampede
Ryan O'Hara, Bowling Green, Waterloo Black Hawks
All-CCHA Rookie Team
Jakub Altrichter, Northern Michigan, Green Bay Gamblers
Logan Morrell, Michigan Tech, Omaha Lancers
Player of the Year: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers
Forward of the Year: Rhett Pitlick, Minnesota State, Muskegon Lumberjacks/Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Defensive Forward of the Year: Jackson Jutting, Bemidji State, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Defensive Defenseman of the Year: Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms
Goalie of the Year: Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sioux City Musketeers
ECAC
All-ECAC Hockey First Team
Ayrton Martino, Clarkson, Omaha Lancers*
Trey Taylor, Clarkson, Youngstown Phantoms
All-ECAC Hockey Second Team
Mason Marcellus, Quinnipiac University, Lincoln Stars
All-ECAC Hockey Third Team
John Prokop, Union College, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Kyle Chauvette, Union College, Youngstown Phantoms
All-ECAC Hockey Rookie Team
Ben Muthersbaugh, Union College, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Mick Thompson, Harvard University, Chicago Steel
Tate Taylor, Clarkson University, Fargo Force
Michael Neumeier, Colgate University, Fargo Force
Tommy Bergsland, Colgate University, Fargo Force
Player of the Year: Ayrton Martino, Clarkson, Omaha Lancers
Rookie of the Year: Michael Neumeier, Colgate University, Fargo Force
Best Defensive Defenseman: Trey Taylor, Clarkson, Youngstown Phantoms
Community Service Award:
Hank Kempf, Cornell University, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Atlantic Hockey
All-AHA Second Team
Connor Hasley, Bentley University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Mikey Adamson, Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux City Musketeers
All-AHA Rookie Team
Connor Hasley, Bentley University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Dominic Elliott, Robert Morris University, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
All-AHA Third Team
Evan Stella, American International College, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Independent
All-Star Team
Evan Orr, Stonehill, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms
Goalie of the Year
Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms
Goalie of the Year: Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Lindenwood, Youngstown Phantoms
*Hobey Baker Top Ten Finalist
