Altoona's Bob Lozinak Named 2019 King of Baseball
November 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that Bob Lozinak, owner of the Altoona Curve™, has been named the 2019 King of Baseball. The King of Baseball is a long-standing annual tradition in which Minor League Baseball recognizes a veteran of professional baseball for longtime dedication and service. Lozinak will receive his award at the Baseball Winter Meetings Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront.
"It is an award that isn't given out to too many people. The odds of getting it are really slim. My first reaction was, 'Wow! This is unbelievable that they'd pick me,'" said Bob Lozinak about winning the King of Baseball. "The whole family is jubilant about this honor. I guess it's the proof in the pudding with all the hours and labor we've put into baseball.
Bob Lozinak, and his wife, Joan (both Altoona natives), had dreams of bringing professional baseball to their Pennsylvania hometown since the late 1970s. The dream finally became a reality in 1999, when the Altoona Curve (Double-A™ affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) debuted in April of that year. The original owners of the franchise from 1999-2001, Bob and Joan along with their three sons, Mike, David and Steve, reacquired their hometown team on Dec. 30, 2008, from Greenberg Sports Group. Prior to founding the Curve, the couple owned and operated the Albuquerque Dukes™ (Triple-A™ affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) from 1979-2001. In between their stints with the Curve, they owned the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx™ (Double-A™ affiliate of the Chicago Cubs and later, the Seattle Mariners) in Jackson, Tennessee, from 2003-2008.
"Bob and his family have played a central role in establishing and maintaining the legacy of the Altoona Curve in their community and within Minor League Baseball," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "They had a vision to bring Minor League Baseball to Altoona, and although they were initially met with resistance by local leaders, they persevered, and to this day, they play an active role in the team's operations. On behalf of Minor League Baseball, it is my pleasure to name Bob Lozinak the King of Baseball, and I commend him for his determination, vision and leadership."
Under Lozinak's tutelage, the Albuquerque Dukes (a member of the Pacific Coast League from 1972-2000) were awarded Minor League Baseball's highest honor, the John H. Johnson President's Award twice (1984 and 1991), which honors the complete baseball franchise. Lozinak sold the Dukes in 2000 to focus his efforts on his new franchise, the Altoona Curve. After selling the Curve in 2002, the family purchased the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx (a member of the Southern League beginning in 1998). The team was sold in 2008 and rebranded as the Jackson Generals™ after the 2010 season.
Lozinak was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1937. His college education was halted by five years of military service in the Army during the 1960s. Lozinak completed Officer Candidate's School in Lawton, Oklahoma, and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon his departure from the Army, Lozinak returned to finish his education at St. Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in history. In 1969, Bob and Joan became McDonald's franchisees, and their role as an owner-operator continues with stores in Hartford County, Maryland.
In 2016, both Bob and Joan Lozinak were inducted to the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame, being recognized for their contributions to the game and for ultimately bringing a Minor League Baseball team to Altoona. During the season, the couple can often be found at Peoples Natural Gas Field enjoying Curve baseball with fellow fans and enjoying the fun, affordable family atmosphere they always dreamed of providing in their hometown through the game of baseball. Lozinak added, "We do things looking forward to make everything better. We listen to the surrounding communities. Make it about family. That's our philosophy."
PREVIOUS KING OF BASEBALL AWARD WINNERS
1951 Clarence Rowland
1952 J. Alvin Gardner
1953 Frank Shaughnessy
1954 Shelby Pease
1955 Herman White
1956 Tommy Richardson
1957 Charles Hurth
1958 Not awarded
1959 Bonneau Peters
1960 Joe Engel
1961 Rosy Ryan
1962 Phil Howser
1963 Donnie Bush
1964 Eddie Mulligan
1965 Ray Winder
1966 Eddie Leishmann
1967 Alejo Peralta
1968 Dewey Soriano
1969 Chauncey DeVault
1970 George MacDonald
1971 Phil Piton
1972 Vince McNamara
1973 Ray Johnston
1974 Fred Haney
1975 Joe Buzas
1976 Don Avery
1977 Bill Weiss
1978 Zinn Beck
1979 Harry Simmons
1980 Billy Hitchcock
1981 Jack Schwarz
1982 Sy Berger
1983 Oscar Roettger
1984 Donald Davidson
1985 Stan Wasiak
1986 Lefty Gomez
1987 Bill Schweppe
1988 Max Patkin
1989 George Sisler, Jr.
1990 John Moss
1991 George Pfister
1992 John Lipon
1993 George Kissell
1994 Jimmy Bragan
1995 Gene DaCosse
1996 S. "Chief" Bender
1997 Max Schumacher
1998 Leo Pinckney
1999 Tom Saffell
2000 Pat McKernan
2001 Roland Hemond
2002 George Zuraw
2003 Bob Wilson
2004 Dave Rosenfield
2005 Calvin Falwell
2006 Paul Snyder
2007 Dave Walker
2008 Pat Gillick
2009 Milo Hamilton
2010 Don Mincher
2011 Chito Rodriguez
2012 George McGonagle
2013 Charlie Eshbach
2014 Bill Valentine
2015 William Gladstone
2016 Dave Elmore
2017 Lee Landers
2018 Mike Tamburro
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from November 4, 2019
- Altoona's Bob Lozinak Named 2019 King of Baseball - EL
- Curve's Bob Lozinak to be Crowned King of Baseball - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.