Altoona Curve Announces "S'WINGfest" for Five Summer Dates

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the creation of s'WINGfest, presented by Co"BRH"s Lounge & Sports Bar. The new wing festival brings live music and food to Peoples Natural Gas Field this summer for fans of all ages.

"We pride ourselves on being great community partners and are always looking for fun events to host for our fans," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "When we heard the event was looking for a new home, we were excited to be able to help out and bring this fun festival to Curve, PA for this summer!"

The festival is scheduled for five Thursday dates this summer that will fall when the Curve are on the road: July 18, July 25, August 8, August 22, and September 5. Festivities will run from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with live music from local and regional bands, taking place from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. each night. Admission for s'WINGfest is free.

"When it was announced that there would be no festivals like this in our region this summer, the Curve stepped up to fill the void," said Steve Horton, the owner of Co"BRH"s Lounge & Sports Bar. "Having the Curve as a host this summer offers plenty of new amenities that expand from our old event at Legion Park, such as a surplus of bathrooms, parking, and covered areas."

The Curve will sell alcohol and Dippin' Dots each night, while Co"BRH"s will be joined by two local restaurants each week to showcase the best wings in the area. Wings will be sold out of the main Curve concession stands on the lower-level concourse. Shuman's food truck will provide a variety of other food options.

Restaurants and bands for each date will be announced later.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

