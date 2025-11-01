Als Run Game Shines Early in the Eastern Semi-Final I CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Stevie Scott III showcases his strength and determination as he powers his way to the one-yard line, setting up Tyson Philpot to cap it off with a touchdown run, giving the Montreal Alouettes their first touchdown of the Eastern Semi-Final!







