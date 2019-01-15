Alpine Fresh '4~Him' Classic Returns to the Depot

CLEBURNE, Texas - For the second consecutive year, college baseball returns to The Depot at Cleburne Station as the annual Alpine Fresh '4~Him' Classic takes place in Cleburne.

The eight-team tournament includes a total of ten games over three days, beginning Thursday, February 7 and concluding Saturday, February 9. This year's field features Colorado Christian University, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, Newman University, East Central University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Tickets are available now to the general public at the following pricing: $5, for a one-day kids pass (ages 4-12), $15 for a one-day adult pass, and $25 for a full three-day adult pass. Children age three and younger will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium's ticket office Monday-Friday from 9-5, or online at: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=12349#.XDd0b89KjVo.

