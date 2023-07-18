ALPB Bullpen, 7.18.23

July 18, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







The Week That Was: The start to the second half of the Atlantic League season featured Lancaster reversing its fortunes and getting off to a 6-2 start while High Point and Gastonia look to stage another narrow finish in the South... York, which tied Long Island for the first half North title, has started the second half 5-1 including a pair of wins over co-champ Long Island.

Streaking: High Point's Shed Long, Jr. holds the league's longest active on-base streak at 33 in a row... He's challenging the league season-best of 35 held by Dwight Smith, Jr. of Charleston... So. Maryland's Liam O'Sullivan has won four straight starts since being released by High Point... He is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA as a Blue Crab... Charleston's Ryan Clark hasn't allowed a hit in his last seven outings covering 7.1 innings.

Milestones: Gastonia OF Johnni Turbo logged his 500th career hit in the Atlantic League vs. Charleston on 7/12... Spire City's 18-12 win at York on 7/12 marked the most combined runs in the ALPB this season and the second-highest scoring game in Revs' history... Spire City tied the league season-high with 11 extra base hits in that game.

Grand Slams: Gastonia's Kevin Santa hit a grand slam vs. Staten Island on 7/16.

Pitching Plaudits: Lancaster's Zach Warren struck out five of the seven hitters he faced in two innings vs. Long Island on 7/12... Gastonia's Gunnar Kines retired 20 straight hitters and threw eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 win at Charleston on 7/12... Gastonia's Ryan Conroy fanned eight hitters in 4.2 innings vs. Staten Island on 7/14... Lancaster's staff fanned 15 Ghosthounds on 7/15 led by Dominic DiSabatino's nine Ks in five innings... High Point reliever Bryce Hensley picked up a pair of wins vs. Lexington... Gastonia starter Gunnar Kines went eight innings and allowed just two hits, no walks, and struck out seven in a win at Charleston on 7/12.

Midweek Marvels: Lexington's J.C. Encarnacion hit .643 in the midweek series vs. So. Maryland, going 9-for 14... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero drove in 10 runs with a pair of homers and a double at Long Island... Teammate Ariel Sandoval had five extra base hits on three doubles and a pair of homers... So. Maryland's Khalil Lee drew six walks from Lexington pitchers... Gastonia's Bryan Blanton notched pair of saves at Charleston as did York's Will Carter against Spire City.

Weekend Wonders: High Point's Dai-Kang Yang hit .778 on the weekend at Lexington, going 7-for-9 with five walks... Yang, who also goes by Daikan Yoh, slashed .857/1.333/2.190 vs. the Counter Clocks ... Charleston's Bobby Bradley knocked a pair of homers vs. So. Maryland while Lexington's Hector Roa touched High Point pitchers for a pair of round-trippers... Staten Island's Jack Ellitt led all ALPB players with 15 total bases and five extra base hits on the weekend... So. Maryland's Liam O'Sullivan and Lancaster's Brent Teller joined High Point's Bryce Hensley as hurlers with a pair of wins during the week.

Best of the Week: High Point's Daikan Yoh hit .632 in six games on the week, going 12-for-19... Lancaster's Andretty Cordero drove in 15 runs in six games as the Barnstormers went 5-1... York's Richard Urena drove in 10 runs with six extra base hits in four games during the week... Cordero led all players with 13 hits while Yoh and Lexington's J.C. Encarnacion each had 12 safeties... Encarnaction added eight stolen bases in six games... Lexington's Merandy Gonzalez led all pitchers for the week with 10 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Odd Stat: Staten Island's Anthony Quattrocchi hit four consecutive hitters with pitches at High Point on 7/13... Four consecutive HBP has only happened twice in MiLB since 2005... In 2015, New Orleans at Oklahoma City and in 2010 in a game between the Gulf Coast Astros and the Gulf Coast Cardinals.

Hitting for the Cycle: Staten Island's Jack Elliott hit for the cycle at Gastonia on 7/16... Elliott hit a solo homer in the second, a two-run triple in the third, doubled in the fifth inning, then completed the cycle with a ninth inning single... On the day, Elliott was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Schedule:

Tuesday, July 18 Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30

York at Charleston, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Wednesday, July 19

Spire City at Staten Island, 11:00 am

York at Charleston, 12:05

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Thursday, July 20

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30

York at Charleston, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Friday, July 21

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Lexington at Staten Island, 7:00

Charleston at Spire City, 7:00

Saturday, July 22

Charleston at Spire City, 6:00

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Sunday, July 23

Charleston at Spire City, 1:00

Lancaster at York, 2:00

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05

Lexington at Staten Island, 4:00

Long Island at High Point, 4:05

