Alouettes Turn Defence into Offence in Ottawa!: CFL

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Tyrice Beverette makes a huge play for Montreal on defence and Austin Mack cashes in a few plays later on offence!







