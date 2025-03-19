Alouettes Sign Quenton Meeks for Two Years

March 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back Quenton Meeks to a two-year contract.

Meeks (6'1'', 209 lbs) played for Stanford University from 2015 to 2017, recording 115 tackles, seven interceptions, and two touchdowns.

The 27-year-old has experience in the NFL, having been part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints. Over 17 games, he accumulated ten tackles and two pass breakups. The native of San Diego, CA, has also played in the XFL with St. Louis and in the USFL with Memphis.

His father, Ron, was a coach in the NFL for 22 years. He was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 2007 when they won Super Bow XLI.

