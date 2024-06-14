Sports stats



New York Red Bulls

Alonso Martínez BACKHEEL Augustín Ojeda FINISH for @newyorkcityfc

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #nycfc

Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central