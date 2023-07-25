Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

WEEK REMAINS IN REGULAR SEASON; PLAYOFFS OPEN AUG. 1

With the Pecos League's regular season finale slated for next Monday when Bakersfield hosts Martinez at Sam Lynn Ballpark, most playoff qualifiers in both of the league's divisions have been determined but the seeding is unsettled. The postseason commences on Tuesday, August 1.

In the Pacific Division, San Rafael has won five straight and are one win away from clinching the division title. Monterey is three games up on Bakersfield for the second postseason berth with the Train Robbers in the throes of a seven-game losing skid and only a half-game ahead of Lancaster, who sit a game in front of Martinez for the fourth and final berth. Marysville has a puncher's chance of reaching the second season but Vallejo and Dublin are out.

Tucson continues to lead the Mountain Division despite losing their last two games and are the only team to clinch a postseason slot. Trinidad sits 2.5 games back in second but are just a half-game up on streaking Alpine, who've won seven straight and nine of their last ten. Defending champion Roswell holds fourth at 2.5 games behind the Cowboys but have ony a one-game advantage over Garden City. Blackwell, Santa Fe and Austin are all out of the running.

The Pacific Division schedule favors Lancaster the rest of the way as the Sound Breakers play at Dublin twice on Tuesday before a critical two-game series in Martinez, followed by games in San Rafael Friday and a season-ending set in Monterey Saturday and Sunday. Martinez plays San Rafael, Lancaster (twice), Monterey and Marysville before closing next Sunday at home against San Rafael.

In the Mountain Division, Roswell hosts Garden City for two games before wrapping up with a four-game series at Tucson. Alpine wraps up a home series against Tucson Tuesday and welcomes Austin on Friday for the first of four tilts while Garden City finished with four home games: Santa Fe on Thursday followed by a weekend series against Trinidad.

Last weekend, Monterey bopped Lancaster, 11-16, Sunday at home as Tristan Cavazos doubled twice and had three RBIs for the Amberjacks. Evan Antonellis belted a two-run homer (his 16th) for the Sound Breakers. Roswell worked to sweep Austin in a three-game home series at Joe Bauman Field, including Sunday's 11-10 win that required six runs in the bottom of the ninth that ended when Seth Schroeder scampered in from third on a Markus Bracey wild pitch.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, July 23): San Rafael 35-8, Monterey 29-16, Bakersfield 25-18, Lancaster 24-18, Martinez 24-20, Marysville 21-23, Vallejo 11-31, Dublin 4-39.

