Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

July 18, 2023 - Pecos League







BATTLE LINES BEING DRAWN FOR PECOS POSTSEASON

With two weeks left in the Pecos League regular season, eleven teams are in contention for eight postseason berths split between the loop's two divisions. Although San Rafael, Monterey and Bakersfield have all but punched themselves playoff tickets in the Pacific Division while Tucson and Trinidad both appear locks in the Mountain Division, most intrigue is reserved for the remaining slots.

Playing at home for the first time since June 24, Tucson swept a surprisingly plucky Austin team in three games, including Saturday's 16-10 triumph keyed by Madison Santos' grand slam off Weirdos starter Markus Bracey, but Austin looked better than expected from a team whose losing streak was extended to 24 games. Trinidad is a solid second in the Mountain after going 5-1 over the week but Roswell, Garden City and Alpine are just 3.5 games apart in the fight for third and fourth.

Alpine capped a 5-1 week with a 25-6 win Saturday at Blackwell as the Cowboys' Aldo Buednia, James Prockish and Jeff Disla combined for 13 hits and 15 RBIs. Joey Dice homered for the FlyCatchers. Roswell's important 15-8 home triumph Saturday over Trinidad saw Invaders starter Alex Bolton battle to a complete game triumph, throwing 170 pitches (10 walks) in a gritty win. Quinterrious Arrington clubbed a three-run homer en route to five ribbies for the Triggers.

Things are even tighter in the Pacific Division. San Rafael leads by five games over Bakersfield after the latter dropped a 10-8 heartbreaker at Martinez Sunday in which Trevor Rogers belted a two-run walkoff homer for the Sturgeon off Train Robbers reliever Aaron Hurt. Monterey closed the gap on third-place Lancaster as Amberjacks starter Greg Salazar got his sixth win in seven decisions while collecting two hits and five RBIs at the plate. Kyle Jenkins homered twice for the Sound Breakers.

Marysville remains in the chase after Sunday's 18-4 drubbing of Dublin. Alan Alonzo homered for the Drakes, who got seven frames of finesse pitching from ageless starter Dan Clemens.

The Mountain Division All-Star Game was held Sunday in Alpine's Kokernot Field with Team Persky topping Team Myers, 12-7, as Tucson's Santos went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a triple, scoring three runs and driving in four more for the winners. Dillan Smith of Roswell cracked two solo homers in a losing cause. Squads were drafted by Alpine manager Sean Persky and Roswell skipper Lance Myers.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, July 16): Tucson 28-9, Trinidad 26-11, Alpine 24-16, Roswell 24-16, Garden City 21-16, Blackwell 11-17, Santa Fe 9-26, Austin 1-33.

