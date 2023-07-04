Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

MARTINEZ, ALPINE TO HOST ALL-STAR GAMES IN JULY

The Pecos League will hold two All-Star Games this month. The Pacific Division All-Star Game will take place next Sunday at Martinez' Waterfront Park while the Mountain Division's stellar event is set for Sunday, July 16 at Kokernot Field in Alpine. The league schedules two intradivisional All-Star Games per season due to time and budget limitations, with each team stocked with players from four divisional rivals. Unlike MLB, there will be no three-day break for players not selected, with regular season games played the days before and after each All-Star tilt.

Tucson has slipped past defending champs Roswell in the Mountain standings after winning all five of their games over the past week, including a 30-23 Sunday slugfest in Santa Fe during which the Saguaros scored seven runs in the top of the tenth inning. B.J. Minarcin batted 5-for-7 with a double and triple for the winners, scoring four runs and driving in four more as the Cacti went to 16-3 on the road this season.

The Invaders lost four of seven games last week, although they did score a 6-4 home win over Garden City Sunday, thanks in part to leadoff hitter Seth Schroeder's three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Leo Gallegos cracked a two-run homer for the Wind. Trinidad is a solid third at 16-9, two games ahead of Garden City. The Triggers absorbed a 4-1 loss in Alpine Saturday as James Prockish went 3-for-3 with a run and a ribbie for the Cowboys. Jordan Anderson cracked his 10th homer for Trinidad.

Pacific Division leader San Rafael lost four of six last week as second-place Monterey went 4-2 to close the gap. The Pacifics won a 20-6 Sunday beatdown at Bakersfield in 102 degree weather. Kevin Johnson had five hits for San Rafael as Nick Smith and Kyle Guerra combined for six hits, six runs and nine RBIs. Monterey ended their weekend with a thud, losing a 15-2 home beatdown Sunday to streaking Lancaster, who've won four straight to pull into fourth as Evan Antonellis belted a three-run homer for the Sound Breakers and Gilberto Rosario and Nico O'Donnell combined on a two-hitter.

Bakersfield's Sunday loss to San Rafael was their second in six games as the Train Robbers are a solid third in the division at 2.5 games ahead of Lancaster, who (along with Martinez) leapfrogged over struggling Marysville into fourth and fifth places, respectively.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, July 2): San Rafael 20-7, Monterey 21-11, Bakersfield 16-9, Lancaster 14-12, Martinez 15-13, Marysville 15-16, Vallejo 7-18, Dublin 3-25.

