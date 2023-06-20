Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

ROSWELL, TUCSON BATTLING FOR MOUNTAIN LEAD

Defending Pecos League champion Roswell has the top spot in the Mountain Division with a 13-3 record but Tucson is hot on their heels at 12-5 (9-2 on the road). The Invaders bopped Blackwell, 17-10, Sunday at Joe Bauman Park as Robert Morosetti cracked a grand slam to cap a 7-run second inning for the Invaders. Starter Edgar Martinez let in two earned runs and struck out 16 Flycatcher batters over six frames to go to 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA.

Tucson lost ground with a heartbreaking 13-12 loss to visiting Alpine at Kino Stadium Saturday. Madison Santos had two homers and a double batting ninth for the Saguaros but it was an RBI single by Mark Traylor in the top of the ninth that plated Pecos League veteran James Prockish (who homered earlier) with the eventual game-winner for the Cowboys.

Austin's nightmarish season continued with a four-game sweep in Santa Fe, including a 41-12 shellacking Saturday that saw 12 Fuego homers, three by Maurice LaFon. The Weirdos have had some good hitters like Trey Woosley (.459/7 HR/18 RBIs) but have used 28 pitchers in compiling a 23.89 ERA.

San Rafael has strung together eight straight wins after a 12-2 home loss against Marysville on June 6 to take a firm grip on the Pacific Division standings with a 15-2 ledger. The Pacifics took the shillelagh to Dublin, 26-2, Sunday behind the three-hit pitching of Alex Valasek and a 20-hit attack paced by Grant Victor, who went 5-for-5 and scored five runs.

Bakersfield dropped four games behind San Rafael after losing a 13-8 contest in Lancaster Sunday. A two-run single by Nate Duarte and two-run double from Hayden Faunce keyed a six-run fifth inning for the Sound Breakers. Fourth-place Marysville overcame a 7-2 deficit to pull out a 10-8 Sunday win at Martinez in 11 innings. Lyndon Weaver launched two homers for the Drakes, who also got longballs from pitchers Michael Vochelli and Mike Stellmack, the latter coming in the top of the eleventh.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, June 18): San Rafael 15-2, Bakersfield 10-5, Monterey 12-8, Marysville 11-9, Martinez 9-10, Lancaster 8-9, Vallejo 4-11, Dublin 2-16.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, June 18): Roswell 13-3, Tucson 12-5, Trinidad 9-4, Alpine 9-7, Garden City 7-7, Santa Fe 6-9, Blackwell 2-10, Austin 1-14.

