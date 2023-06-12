Along the Pecos League Trail

by Bruce Baskin

June 12, 2023 - Pecos League (Pecos)







SAN RAFAEL LEADS PACIFIC RACE; TRINIDAD TOPS MOUNTAIN TABLE

San Rafael is off to a 12-2 start to lead the Pacific Division standings one quarter through the Pecos League regular season schedule. The Pacifics blanked Marysville, 4-0, Sunday, as starter Alex Valasek gave up two singles and walked two Drakes batters over seven innings, striking out eleven. Kyle Guerra had two hits and two RBIs for San Rafael but the story was Valasek, an Alma (MI) College product coming off a 10-0 shutout over Martinez on June 4 in which he scattered four hits and struck out 15 Sturgeon batters. Bakersfield is second at 8-3 after outlasting Vallejo, 11-10, Sunday in ten innings with Raul Ortega scoring the wak-off run in the bottom of the tenth on Dominic Moore's bases-loaded single against Seaweed reliever Kyle Kotecki. Marysville is third at 8-5 following Sunday's loss to the Pacifics while 8-6 Monterey is a half-game behind the Drakes after the Amberjacks swamped Lancaster, 13-4, Sunday at home. Sean Bennett went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, scoring four runs and driving in two.

Trinidad tops the Mountain Division at 6-1 after slugging out a 17-12 win at Blackwell Sunday. The Triggers have played the fewest games in the league after suffering three rainouts at home earlier this month. Garden City sits in second at 6-2 after pulling out a 9-8 triumph in Santa Fe Saturday. Devon Zielke's three-run homer off Fuego reliever Brian Cantu in the top of the eighth aided the comeback for the Wind, who trailed 6-2 after four innings. Defending champion Roswell is third with an 8-3 ledger despite an 8-3 loss at Tucson, wasting homers by Robert Morosetti and Dillan Smith. Austin picked up their first win of the season by defeating Alpine, 9-4, Saturday at home. Trey Woosley hit two homers for the Weirdos while Evan Antonellis and starting pitcher Joseph Richter both went deep, the latter a grand slam off Cowboys starter Camrin Wleczyk in the bottom of the fourth, implying that designated hitters are not missed in the Pecos League.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS (through Sunday, June 11): San Rafael 10-2, Bakersfield 8-3, Marysville 8-5, Monterey 8-6, Lancaster 5-6, Martinez 4-9, Vallego 3-7, Dublin 2-10.

