Ally Brazier & Janine Sonis on Lindsey Heaps Joining Denver
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Ally Brazier & Janine Sonis chat with NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Megan O'Keefe about Lindsey Heaps returning to her home state and joining Denver Summit FC. Watch Denver Summit take on Portland Thorns today, July 18 at 2PM ET on CBS and Paramount+
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