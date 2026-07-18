Ally Brazier & Janine Sonis on Lindsey Heaps Joining Denver

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Ally Brazier & Janine Sonis chat with NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Megan O'Keefe about Lindsey Heaps returning to her home state and joining Denver Summit FC. Watch Denver Summit take on Portland Thorns today, July 18 at 2PM ET on CBS and Paramount+







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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