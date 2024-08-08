Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Allstate Canada Saves of the Month: July 2024

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Here are the Allstate Canada Saves of the Month | July 2024

Some HUGE Saves this Month

#CanPL -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central