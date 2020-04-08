Allen's Breton Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Alex Breton of the Allen Americans is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2019-20 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Logan Roe of Florida finished second, followed by Reading's Eric Knodel, Miles Liberati of Tulsa and Utah's Taylor Richart.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Breton led all league defensemen, and was tied for the overall ECHL lead, with 44 assists. His 55 points led all blueliners and he was tied for sixth among defensemen with 11 goals, tied for fifth with 15 power-play assists and tied for fourth with 18 power-play points.

Breton, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season, has recorded 94 points (25g-69a) in 114 career ECHL games with Allen and represented the Americans at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic. He has added four points (3g-1a) in 11 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville and Springfield.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

