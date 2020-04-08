Allen's Breton Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Alex Breton of the Allen Americans is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2019-20 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Logan Roe of Florida finished second, followed by Reading's Eric Knodel, Miles Liberati of Tulsa and Utah's Taylor Richart.
The winner of the Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Breton led all league defensemen, and was tied for the overall ECHL lead, with 44 assists. His 55 points led all blueliners and he was tied for sixth among defensemen with 11 goals, tied for fifth with 15 power-play assists and tied for fourth with 18 power-play points.
Breton, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season, has recorded 94 points (25g-69a) in 114 career ECHL games with Allen and represented the Americans at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic. He has added four points (3g-1a) in 11 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville and Springfield.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers
