Allen, Schwindel go back-to-back to lift A's over Giants

April 17, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Oakland C Austin Allen and 1B Frank Schwindel went back-to-back in the sixth inning off RHP Shun Yamaguchi. Schwindel's was his second at Sutter Health Park. Both had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

San Francisco 3B Arismendy Alcantara went 2-for-2 with a second-inning home run and fourth-inning single and 2B Jason Krizan knocked in two runs with a sacrifice-fly to score LF Skye Bolt in the sixth and a towering home run in the eighth inning.

The A's scored six runs in total off Yamaguchi. In addition to the two solo home runs, Schwindel, 3B Edwin Diaz, RF Greg Deichmann, and SS Logan Davidson all had RBI-hits with Davidson's being a two-run single.

San Francisco C Joey Bart kicked off the scoring in the first inning with an RBI groundout to plate CF Hunter Bishop and 1B Joe McCarthy later tripled home RF Heliot Ramos to make it 8-4 in the seventh inning.

Rehabbing Oakland LHP Reymin Guduan struck out two of four batters in his one inning.

Oakland CF Luis Barrera continued to perform on both sides. He made a great running catch against the wall in the third to rob McCarthy of extra bases, and offensively had two singles, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.

The clubs will play eight more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with six more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Monday, April 19.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

