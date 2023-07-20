Allen, Gibson Combine to Take Down Bandits

BELOIT- The Beloit Sky Carp and Quad Cities River Bandits were in a real pitcher's duel in the bottom of the seventh Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Tanner Allen took care of that, real quick-like.

Allen hit a two-out grand slam to right field to give the Sky Carp all the runs they would need in a 4-0 victory.

Cade Gibson was the star on the mound for Beloit. Gibson (1-5) pitched seven scoreless frames, scattering six hits while striking out five River Bandits.

Beloit was able to turn a double play in each of the first four innings behind Gibson. The offense was quiet until the seventh, when Cam Barstad walked, Josh Zamora singled and Zach Zubia drew a free pass to load the bags for Allen.

Chandler Jozwiak had little trouble in the final two frames, closing out the River Bandits to preserve the shutout.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will do it again on Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. It's a double promotion night, with our friends at Kwik Trip giving away a fleece blanket, while it's also Dino Night at the park, with animatronic dinosaurs of all kinds and sizes present!

Game time is set for 6:35, with gates opening at 5:30.

