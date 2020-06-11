Allen Americans Have Two Finalists for the 19-20 ECHL Team Awards
June 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas, The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), are proud to announce that two staff members are finalists for the ECHL Team Awards.
Ali Addkison is a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, in 2019, with a degree in Sports Management. Ali led the Americans in both group and ticket sales this past season and is off to a strong start in 20-21. Born in Corpus Christi, Ali became a hockey fan at a young age, developing a love for her local team the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. She joined the Allen Americans family last July.
Tommy Daniels is a finalist for Broadcaster/PR Director of the Year. He will begin his 12th season behind the mic with Allen this October. Before his time with the Americans, the University of North Texas graduate worked in radio in Dallas/Fort Worth. He was the play-by-play voice for the ECHL All Star Classic this past January in Wichita. Daniels is also involved in Corporate Partnerships, as well as Community Relations.
The ECHL Awards Show will be shown live on ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24th at 3:00 pm CST.
The Allen Americans begin their 12th season of play this October. Allen opens the regular season at home on October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW! Call 972-912-1000 for more information.
Community Service Team of Year
Group Department of Year (Aggregate)
Group Department of Year (Growth YOY)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Adirondack Thunder
Indy Fuel
Florida Everblades
Newfoundland Growlers
Rapid City Rush
Idaho Steelheads
Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays
Jacksonville Icemen
Reading Royals
Worcester Railers
Toledo Walleye
South Carolina Stingrays
Marketing Team of Year
Most Creative Ticket Package of Year
PR/Broadcaster of the Year
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
DJ Abisalih, Wheeling
Kalamazoo Wings
Kalamazoo Wings
Chris Ballard, Newfoundland
Rapid City Rush
Orlando Solar Bears
Mark Binetti, Rapid City
South Carolina Stingrays
Reading Royals
Tommy Daniels, Allen
Toledo Walleye
Toledo Walleye
Jared Shafran, South Carolina
Sales Professional of Year
Sales Rookie of the Year
Team Award of Excellence
Adam Haman, Toledo
Ali Addkison, Allen
Cincinnati Cyclones
Eric Moller, Rapid City
Chandler Guest, Florida
Florida Everblades
Luke Nicholas, Jacksonville
Hayden Kestle, Jacksonville
Fort Wayne Komets
Tyler Nordberg, Idaho
Kara Marshall, Cincinnati
Indy Fuel
Isaiah Vodenik, Cincinnati
Fletcher Meyers, Kalamazoo
Toledo Walleye
Team Award of Excellence - "Rising Star Award"
Theme Night of Year
Ticket Department of Year (Aggregate)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Cincinnati Cyclones
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Florida Everblades
Kalamazoo Wings
Kalamazoo Wings
Fort Wayne Komets
Reading Royals
Reading Royals
Indy Fuel
South Carolina Stingrays
South Carolina Stingrays
Toledo Walleye
Ticket Department of Year (Growth YOY)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Fort Wayne Komets
Kalamazoo Wings
Reading Royals
