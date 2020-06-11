Allen Americans Have Two Finalists for the 19-20 ECHL Team Awards

June 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas, The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), are proud to announce that two staff members are finalists for the ECHL Team Awards.

Ali Addkison is a finalist for Sales Rookie of the Year. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, in 2019, with a degree in Sports Management. Ali led the Americans in both group and ticket sales this past season and is off to a strong start in 20-21. Born in Corpus Christi, Ali became a hockey fan at a young age, developing a love for her local team the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. She joined the Allen Americans family last July.

Tommy Daniels is a finalist for Broadcaster/PR Director of the Year. He will begin his 12th season behind the mic with Allen this October. Before his time with the Americans, the University of North Texas graduate worked in radio in Dallas/Fort Worth. He was the play-by-play voice for the ECHL All Star Classic this past January in Wichita. Daniels is also involved in Corporate Partnerships, as well as Community Relations.

The ECHL Awards Show will be shown live on ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24th at 3:00 pm CST.

The Allen Americans begin their 12th season of play this October. Allen opens the regular season at home on October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW! Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

