Allen Americans, City of Allen, Agree on New Long-Term Lease

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







The Allen AMERICANS PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY CLUB, a member of the ECHL, Double-A hockey league, and affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken, have announced a new agreement with the City of Allen that will keep the Americans to play professional hockey in Allen through the 2026-27 season. Final agreement was approved by the Allen City Council last night.

"We're excited to have reached a new Agreement with the City of Allen. I want to thank the city, our fans and sponsors for supporting the Americans, as we enter into a long-term agreement to play hockey at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center," said Jack D. Gulati, owner of Allen Hockey Team, LLC. "The fan-centric arena has made the #RinkOfRed the best place to watch affordable family friendly hockey for our fans and we are excited about the future of professional hockey in the DFW Metroplex."

"We're glad that the community and visitors alike will continue to enjoy professional hockey at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center for years to come," said City of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk. "The Allen Americans are a great asset to the city as a destination for sports and entertainment. As a home team, they have become an integral part of our community through the various charitable activities they support while giving us the opportunity to rally together with the #GoRed spirit; go Red!"

Championship Hockey is the backbone of the Americans, with the Allen Americans having captured four (4) consecutive Championships from 2013, 2014 (CHL) 2015 and 2016 (ECHL). Over the years, more than 400 players have worn the Red Sweater, with four (4) AMERICANS having moved up to play in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Americans are at home for home games over the next three nights against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets for home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center are available 24/7 at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.

