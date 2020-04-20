Allen Americans Announce ZOOM Experience Auction to Benefit Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund During COVID-19 Crisis

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (ECHL) are announcing creation of a new interactive auction to aid the North Texas community during the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Through the Americans' ZOOM TM Experience Auction, the Americans' will be driving financial support to both the the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund , a foundation established to provide benefits to Allen police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who are injured in the line of duty, and the ECHL Player Relief Fund .

"Throughout our 11-year existence in Allen the Community has been a bedrock of support for our Championship Tradition" says newly named Team President Mike Waddell. "During one of my first ZOOM calls with our staff, the group was emphatic that we needed to get involved in helping folks who are struggling with the impact of COVID-19. This auction initiative is another direct result of our team coming together to give back and help make a difference. I am thankful to our staff, and our group of committed corporate partners who are a part of this additional 'Relief Line" to the North Texas area."

The Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund was established by the Allen Chamber of Commerce when Allen Police Sergeant Scott White was shot while conducting a routine traffic stop. His injuries were extensive and he required lengthy medical care and physical therapy before he could resume his duties. Because it became necessary for Officer White's wife to leave her job to care for him as he recovered, the family suffered financial hardship. With Officer White's case clearly demonstrating the need for such a fund, the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund, now continues on as a 501 (c)3 corporation, governed by a board of directors. These directors are citizens of Allen, dedicated to assisting in the financial emergencies of our Public safety Personnel.

ZOOM Experience Auction

Starting Tuesday, April 21st and running through the end of May, Allen Americans players, Ice Angels and ECHL GM of the Year Steve Martinson will be donating their "virtual time" where fans can bid on exclusive ZOOM Interview Sessions. Weekly Auctions will feature a variety of "Virtual Experiences", including 20-minute ZOOM TM video chats with Americans' Personalities. Each virtual session will be moderated by the "Voice of the Americans', Tommy Daniels, and each auction package will include surprise elements that will increase the memory value for the winning bidder.

