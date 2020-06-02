Allen Americans Announce 20-21 Protected List

June 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and Head Coach Steve Martinson, announced the teams protected list for the 20-21 season. Below is the list of protected players by position.

Goalies (1) Jake Paterson.

Defensemen (8) Turner Ottenbreit, Ben Carroll, Cole Fraser, Les Lancaster, Kayle Doetzel, Cody Corbett, Matt Register, and Josh Atkinson.

Forwards (12) Jacob Doty, Brett Pollock, Jared VanWormer, Spencer Asuchak, Jordan Topping, Corey Durocher, Josh Lammon, Gabriel Gagne, Colton Heffley, Josh Brittain, Alex Guptill and Shawn O'Donnell

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

The Allen Americans open their 12th season of professional hockey on Friday, October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for information on 2020-2021 Allen Americans Season Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.