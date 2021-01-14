All Weekend Games Postponed

January 14, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem announce that both home games this weekend, on January 16 against the Birmingham Bulls and January 17 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, have been postponed in accordance with SPHL safety protocols.

Additionally, the Bulls have replaced the Mayhem as the opponent for the Pensacola Ice Flyers' home game on January 15 in accordance with SPHL safety protocols.

The League Office is working with all teams involved on rescheduling the games to a later date.

Any tickets purchased for home games will be honored at the rescheduled date. Inquiries regarding ticket refunds should be directed to the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com are refundable through the website's dashboard. For refunds for tickets purchased at the Macon Coliseum box office, call 478.751.9232.

The Mayhem and Spectra are not responsible for tickets purchased from unauthorized sites.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2021

All Weekend Games Postponed - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.