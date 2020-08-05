All-Tournament Team Announced for 14U Rip It Showcase

The Rip It Baseballtown Charities 14U Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from July 31-August 2.

Standout players were selected to the All-Showcase team as All-Stars.

Dylan Sattazahn (Berks Bulls)

Ryker Jones (Berks Bulls)

Denny Rodriguez (Berks Bulls)

Aiden Soumas (Berks Bulls)

Beck Babb (Boyertown BearPaws)

Shane Stankina (Boyertown BearPaws)

Ryan Soffa (Boyertown BearPaws)

Isabella Pasetella (Eagleville Phillies)

Nate Fullmer (Eagleville Phillies)

Lance Gundlach (Eagleville Phillies)

Scotty McNamee (Eagleville Phillies)

Keldyn Loraw (Warwick Warriors)

Austin Brubaker (Warwick Warriors)

Jaiden Fahr (Warwick Warriors)

Joey Nordaby (Warwick Warriors)

Cooper Kennedy (Wilson Bulldogs)

Nicholas Scolastico (Wilson Bulldogs)

Dylan Siwik (Wilson Bulldogs)

Michael Bradley (Wilson Bulldogs)

Austin Kohler (Wilson Bulldogs)

Congratulations to these all-star players and to all the teams that participated.

Join us at the 16U tournament this weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sign your team up now for the upcoming 18U/19U showcase events! Please email [email protected] to sign up! Visit milb.com/reading/events/showcase for more information.

We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

